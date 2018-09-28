15 Ministers Included in Jokowi's Campaign Team

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Hasyim Asyari on Friday said as many as 15 minister currently join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



"It is allowed. There is no problem," the KPU member said.

"If they want to participate in campaign activities, they must follow the rules and regulations," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Jokowi picked Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.(WAH)