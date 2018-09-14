PLN Director Summoned as Witness for Second Time

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) once again summoned PLN Sumatra regional business division director Wiluyo as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



Last month, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.

"He will be summoned as a witness for suspect EMS," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday.Last week, Wiluyo was examined by KPK investigators for the first time. According to reports, he was questioned as witness for the Blackgold owner.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the meantime, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and PLN.KPK also has questioned PLN president director Sofyan Basir twice in the past few weeks. The anti-corruption watchdog also has gathered pieces of evidence from Sofyan's office.(WAH)