PLN Director Summoned as Witness for Second Time

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) once again summoned PLN Sumatra regional business division director Wiluyo as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.
Last month, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has requested more funds to support anti-corruption activities.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir …
Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawari failed to answer a summons from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned Blackgold Natural Resources CEO Richard Philip Cecil as a witness i…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has urged regional leaders to quickly dismiss civil servants implicated in graft cases…
Pancasila Ideology Education Agency (BPIP) member Mahfud MD on monday visited the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head off…
The National Police has urged politicians to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elec…
Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra on Thursday said that his party hasn't endorsed any presidential candi…
Police and military will increase cooperation ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections, National Police h…
Gerindra Party politician Muhammad Taufik is confident that he could be the new Jakarta vice governor.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto has claimed that Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) will support hi…
Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin National Campaign Team head Erick Thohir led a meeting at the head office the success team in Central …
Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) is planning a number of events to commemorate the National Santri Day that will be observed on October 22.