Prabowo to Announce His VP Pick Today

Jakarta: Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon has confirmed that the party's chairman Prabowo Subianto will soon announce his running mate pick.



"We will annnounce the decision on (Wednesday night)," he told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the politician, Prabowo has studied a number of candidates who were proposed by his political allies. In the past few weeks, the retired geneal has lobbied Democratic Party, PAN and PKS to join his coalition.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)