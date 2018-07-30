Hundreds of Hikers Wait to be Evacuated from Mount Rinjani

Jakarta: Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslides that blocked trails.
"We have deployed 184 personnel to carry out the evacuation process," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters this afternoon.
Rescue workers pulled more bodies Monday from under the dust and rubble left by an explosive eruption of Guatemala's Fuego vol…
At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to…
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted from its summit early Thursday, shooting a huge plume of ash miles into the sky and prompting…
Mount Merapi spewed plumes of smoke and volcanic ash as high as 5,500 meters into the sky at 07.43 AM local time on Friday, May 11…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a meeting for the secon…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today visited the victims of Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province that …
President Joko Widodo is on a working visit to East Lombok District in West Nusa Tenggara Province to inspect the headlining of th…
South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 1,456 graduates of Institue of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Ba…
The Jakarta Metro Police on Friday carried out a counterterrorism training ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday brought South Lampung Regent Zainudin Hasan to its head office for further q…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in South Lampung regency from Thursday evening until Fri…
The Law and Human Rights Ministry's Directorate General of Corrections (DGC) has appointed Tanjung Gusta prison warden Tejo Ha…