Prabowo, SBY Hold Second Meeting

Jokowi Visits Lombok Earthquake Victims

President Inspect the Handling of Lombok Earthquake

Hundreds of Hikers Wait to be Evacuated from Mount Rinjani

Deny Irwanto    •    30 Juli 2018 14:00 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Hundreds of Hikers Wait to be Evacuated from Mount Rinjani
Mount Rinjani (Photo:MI/Palce Amalo)

Jakarta: Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslides that blocked trails.

"We have deployed 184 personnel to carry out the evacuation process," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters this afternoon.

A 6.4 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 6.47 AM WITA on Sunday. With a depth of 24 km, the epicentre was located 47 km northeast of Mataram.

The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami. According to reports, it was followed with around 200 aftershocks.

The disaster killed at least 16 people and injured hundreds. It also damaged more than one thousand houses and other buildings.

"From 820 hikers, 617 of them are foreign hikers. As of 13.00 West Indonesia Time (WIB) on July 29, 2018, 246 hikers have been successfully rescued. Due to blocked trails in Senaru and Torean areas, the other hikers are still waiting to be rescued," said the BNPB spokesman on his official twitter account on Sunday evening.


(WAH)

