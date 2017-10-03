Jokowi to Attend 72nd Anniversary of TNI

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Cilegon administration has reported that President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit the city on Thursday, October 5, 2017.



Jokowi will join the 72nd anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI). Besides that, he will distribute welfare cards for local residents.

"He will joint the military event in the morning," the Cilegon administration protocol sub-division head told Metrotvnews.com on Tuesday, October 3, 2017."He will attend the other event afterward," the Cilegon administration official added.The 72nd Anniversary of TNI will be centralized at Indah Kiat Port. The ceremony will be attended by TNI commander General Gatot Nurmantyo.Jokowi will deliver Smart Indonesia Cards for as many as two thousand students. Moreover, he will provide family welfare cards for thousand of families.(WAH)