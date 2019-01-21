En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Minister Luhut Praises Divers Who Found Lion Air's CVR

Dheri Agriesta    •    21 Januari 2019 18:08 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Minister Luhut Praises Divers Who Found Lion Air's CVR
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Medcom.id/Annisa)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Monday received Navy divers who found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the downed Lion Air jet.

"I appreciated their hard work. I met with the some members of the team," the retired general told a press conference after the meeting.

Baca juga
Flight JT610 crashed into the Java Sea on October 29. All 189 passengers and crew were killed in the incident.

Navy divers retrieved the cockpit voice recorder of the downed Lion Air jet yesterday. The device was found beneath eight meters of seabed mud. 

The Western Fleet Command (Koarmabar) conducted the search operation around a week. As many as 70 divers were deployed during the operation.

"We want to complete the full report as soon as possible. We hope that it can be published around August," National Transportation Safety Agency (KNKT) chairman Soerianto Tjahjono told Metro TV early this month.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 4.0906 seconds [23]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv