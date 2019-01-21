Minister Luhut Praises Divers Who Found Lion Air's CVR

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Monday received Navy divers who found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the downed Lion Air jet.
"I appreciated their hard work. I met with the some members of the team," the retired general told a press conference after the meeting.
