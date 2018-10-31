Lion Air's Technical Director Removed after JT610 Crash

Jakarta: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has removed Lion Air technical director Muhammad Asif after the crash of Lion Air flight JT610.



"We have removed Lion Air technical director as of today," the former Angkasa Pura II president director told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have also removed technicians who greenlighted the flight," he added.The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQJ."We will sanction the company after completing the crash investigation," he added.(WAH)