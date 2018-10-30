BPPT to Help Find JT610's Black Box

Jakarta: The Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) on Tuesday sent Baruna Jaya I research vessel to recover the black box of Lion Air flight JT610.



The passenger plane crashed in waters near Karawang a day earlier. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep

"Baruna Jaya I has arrived in northern Karawang at 05:00 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It has joined the search and rescue team under the leadership of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)," BPPT's Laboratory for Marine Survey Technology head M Ilyas said.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP.According to the BPPT offical, the research vessel will use Multi Beam Echo Sounder (MBES) and Side Scan Sonar (SSS) to map the sea floor. After that, it will deploy Pinger alocator and ROV to find the black box."We hope the cooperation can run smoothly. We hope the black box can be found immediately," he stated.(WAH)