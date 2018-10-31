Jokowi Protests Tuti Tursilawati's Execution

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has condemned the execution of Indonesian migrant worker Tuti Tursilawati in Saudi Arabia.



"We have called Saudi foreign minister. We have express our disapproval on the execution," Jokowi told reporters on Wednesday.

"We also have called Saudi Ambassador in Indonesia. We have questioned the lack of information prior to the execution," he added.Tuti arrived in Saudi Arabia in September 2009. She worked as a domestic worker in the city of Taif.In 2010, the West Java resident was found guilty of murdering her employer. According to her testimony, she suffered sexual abuse from her employer."On October 29, 2018, Saudi Arabia executed an Indonesian migrant worker named Tuty Tursilawaty. According to the Foreign Ministry, the Indonesian embassy in Saudi Arabia didn't receive any notification," said Migrant CARE in a written statement received by Medcom.id."We strongly condemn the execution. We urge the Indonesian government to take strong diplomatic measures against Saudi Arabia that continues to ignore human rights and the international practice of diplomacy," the non-governmental organization added.(WAH)