Several Waskita Karya Officials Summoned by KPK

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned a number of Waskita Karya officials as witnesses in a graft case in connection with fictitious construction works in various regions.



Some of the witnesses are Waskita Beton Precast president director Jarot Subana, Waskita Beton Precast maintenance manager Imam Bukhori, Waskita Karya marketing division head Agus Prihatmono and Waskita Karya quality control division head Dono Parwoto.

"They were summoned as witnesses for YAS," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said here on Tuesday.The anti-corruption watchdog earlier named former Waskita Karya division II head Fathor Rachman and former Waskita Karya division II finance and risk management head Yuly Ariandi Siregar as suspects in the graft case. The agency also banned the two of them from travelling abroad.According to KPK, the two suspects allegedly created a number of fictitious construction works. As the result, the state reportedly lost at least Rp186 billion.KPK currently is probing 14 construction projects developed by the state-owned company:1. Kali Bekasi Hilir river normalization project (West Java)2. Package 22 of East Flood Canal project (Jakarta)3. Kuala Namu Airport project (North Sumatra)4. Jati Gede Dam prohect (Jawa Barat)5. Package 1 of Kali Pesangggrahan river normalization project (Jakarta)6. Genyem power plant project (Papua)7. Section I of Cinere-Jagorawi toll road project (West Java)8. Tubagus Angke flyover project (Jakarta)9. Merak-Balaraja flyover project (Banten)10. Antasari-Blok M non-toll elevated road project (Jakarta)11. Section 1 of Jakarta Outer Ring Road project (Jakarta)12. Package 2 of Nusa Dua-Ngurah Rai toll road (Bali)13. Package 4 of Nusa Dua-Ngurah Rai toll road (Bali)14. Aji Tulur-Jejangkat brige (East Kalimantan)(WAH)