Jokowi Receives Pemuda Pancasila Chairman, Officials

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received mass organization Pemuda Pancasila (PP) chairman Japto Soelistyo Soerjosoemarno at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday.



"We can explore various cooperation opportunities. We can coordinate with government departments," the PP chairman told reporters after the meeting.

PP will stay neutral during the simultaneous presidential and legislative elections. The group will not openly endorse any presidential candidates or political parties."PP should not be divided. Our members should be free to vote," he added."Many PP members are active politicians in PPP, Golkar, NasDem and other parties. Many of them are currently running for legislative seats," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)