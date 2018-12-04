En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Jokowi to Receive Honorary Title in Riau

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    04 Desember 2018 15:58 WIB
The former Jakarta governor is scheduled to visit Riau province later this month. (Photo:Medcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of officials from the Malay Riau Adit Council (LAMR) at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

The former Jakarta governor is scheduled to visit Riau province later this month. He is set to receive a honorary title from LAMR.

"The decision is based on various reasons. Our region has been free from haze over the past three years. ," LAMR leader Datuk Syahril Abubakar told reporters after the meeting.

"The current government is very helpful to us. His policies have benefited adat communities," he said.

The PDI Perjuangan politician will be given the title of Datuk Seri Setia Amanah Negara. It means a leader who keeps his promise to serve the country well. 


(WAH)

