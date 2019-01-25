Anisa Dashuki, Tommy Tjokro to Moderate Second Presidential Debate

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has announced that news anchors Tommy Tjokro and Anisa Dashuki will moderate the second presidential election debate.



"Tommy Tjokro and Anisa Dashuki are the moderators for the second debate," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told reporters on Friday, January 25, 2019.

"The decision was made by KPU and both campaign teams," he added.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta.The second debate will take place at Sultan Hotel in Central Jakarta on February 17. The two presidential candidates will discuss about energy, agriculture, natural resources and environemnt.The first debate took place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. The inaugural dbeate discussed about law, corruption, human rights and terrorism.(WAH)