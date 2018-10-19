Perbakin Welcomes Senayan Shooting Range's Planned Relocation

Jakarta: The Indonesian Shooting Association (Perbakin) has welcomed the plan to relocate the historical Senayan shooting range.
"A former airfield is the most ideal location for the relocated shooting range," Perbakin's Jakarta chapter chairman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto told reporters on Friday.
National Police general Tito Karnavian on Monday encouraged all stakeholders to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simulta…
National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police (Polri) chief Tito Karnavian on Tuesday reiterated their …
Police and military will increase cooperation ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections, National Police h…
The National Police is committed to increase the security ahead of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting in the holiday island of Bali…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
The Tanjung Balai has confirmed that the Police Special Detachment 88 Anti Terror (Densus 88) recently arrested two suspected terr…
The Jakarta provincial administration has deployed as many as 202 long arm amphibious excavators to prevent flooding during the ra…
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on Thursday said the Jakarta administration will support a plan to move the Senayan shooting range…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confiscated Rp100 million from the home of Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin during a…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday conducted a search at the home of Lippo Group CEO James Riady in connectio…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo started their visit in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province on …
Bullet holes were found in the offices of legislators Vivi Jayabaya Sumantri and Totok Daranto at the Parliament Complex in Centra…
PDI Perjuangan Djarot Saiful Hidayat on Tuesday said 25 regional leaders in North Sumatra will support incumbent President Joko &q…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday praised his cabinet members for delivering successful Asian Games, Asian Para …