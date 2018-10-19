Perbakin Welcomes Senayan Shooting Range's Planned Relocation

Jakarta: The Indonesian Shooting Association (Perbakin) has welcomed the plan to relocate the historical Senayan shooting range.



"A former airfield is the most ideal location for the relocated shooting range," Perbakin's Jakarta chapter chairman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto told reporters on Friday.

"It should be built far from residential areas. It should be surrounded by outskirt areas," he added.Earlier this week, bullet holes were found in a building in at the Parliament Complex. According to police, the stray bullets were originated from a shooting training at the shooting range."Some people held a shooting training at the Senayan Shooting Range. The stray bullets hit a building at the Parliament Complex," House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo said in a press conference on Monday."We have identified the suspects. We have found the evidence," he added.(WAH)