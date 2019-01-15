KNKT May Publish Final Report on Lion Air Crash in August: Chairman

Jakarta: National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) chairman Soerianto Tjahjono has said the agency may publish the final report into the Lion Air crash this year.



"We want to complete the full report as soon as possible. We hope that it can be published around August," Soerianto told Metro Pagi Primetime Metro TV on Tuesday.

Navy divers retrieved the cockpit voice recorder of the downed Lion Air jet yesterday. The device was found beneath eight meters of seabed mud.The Western Fleet Command (Koarmabar) started the search operation last Wednesday. As many as 70 divers were deployed during the operation."The CVR was found at 08.48 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). We retrieved the device on the sixth day of the operation," Koarmabar's Frogmen Command (Kopaska) commander Col. Johan Wahyudi told Metro TV on Monday.Flight JT610 crashed into the Java Sea on October 29. All 189 passengers and crew were killed in the incident.(WAH)