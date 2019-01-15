KNKT May Publish Final Report on Lion Air Crash in August: Chairman

Jakarta: National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) chairman Soerianto Tjahjono has said the agency may publish the final report into the Lion Air crash this year.
"We want to complete the full report as soon as possible. We hope that it can be published around August," Soerianto told Metro Pagi Primetime Metro TV on Tuesday.
PT MRT Jakarta corporate secretary Muhammad Kamaluddin is optimistic that the Jakarta mass rapid transit projects will be fully op…
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is confident the newly-inaugurated Jakarta-Surabaya toll road will be used by many trave…
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Thursday that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes that Trans-Java toll road can attract investments that will develop regions in J…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition (KTN-KIK) has claimed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi&quo…
The Jakarta Metro Police is planning to deploy around two thousand officers in order to guard the first presidential election deba…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related agencies and ministries to improve disaster early warning systems …
Divers from the Navy Western Fleet Command (Koarmabar) have found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Lion Air jet that crashe…
Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition Moeldoko has said that incumbent President Joko &…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the officials of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) at the Merdeka Palace in Centra…
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) commemorated its 46th anniversary at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed National Police chief General Tito Karnavian to investigate bomb threats a…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said that costs of rehabilitation and reconstruction due to the Sunda Strait tsunami may reach arou…