Govt to Stabilize Rice Prices

Govt to Stabilize Rice Prices

Ancol Unaffected by Anak Krakatau Eruption

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    26 Desember 2018 18:58 WIB
disaster (en)
National (En)
Ancol Unaffected by Anak Krakatau Eruption
BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (Photo:Medcom.id/Adin)

Jakarta: National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has stated that Jakarta bay is safe from a potential threat of tsunamis that could be triggered by the ongoing eruption Anak Krakatau volcano.

"Ancol beach is safe," Sutopo told a press conference on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

On Saturday night, tsunami waves smashed coastal areas around the Sunda strait. According to authorities, the waves followed the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano.

"As of today, 430 people were killed, 1,495 were injured, 159 were missing and 21,991 were forced to flee their homes," Sutopo told reporters earlier today.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed authorities to immediately help the tsunami victims. The central government has deployed thousands of rescuers to comb the affected areas.

Anak Krakatau lies in the Sunda strait between Sumatra and Java islands. The name means the Child of Krakatoa in Indonesian language.


(WAH)

