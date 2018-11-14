En
Ma'ruf Amin Meets Moeldoko, Discusses Campaign Strategies

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    14 November 2018 18:22 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Amin Meets Moeldoko, Discusses Campaign Strategies
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:Medcom.id/Adin)

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate MA'ruf Amin received the Indonesian Working Coalition National Campaign Team deputy head Moeldoko at Situbondo 12 House, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

"We will improve coordination ahead of elections," Ma'ruf said.

"We will formulate different strategies for different regions," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

"We will synchronize his schedule with our team," Moeldoko said.


(WAH)

