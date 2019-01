Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with the survivors of the Sunda Strait tsunami during his visit to South Lampung regency on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.



President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Health Minister Nila Moeloek, Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono as well as Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko.

"We will build new houses. They will be relocated. The previous settlements are prone to tsunamis," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted President Jokowi as saying.On December 22, a tsunami smashed five regencies in Banten and Lampung provinces. According to authorities, the tsunami was triggered by the eruption and partial collapse of Anak Krakatau volcano."The death toll from the tsunami has reached 437," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugoroho told reporters this week.Anak Krakatau lies in the Sunda strait between Sumatra and Java islands. The name means the Child of Krakatoa in Indonesian language.(WAH)