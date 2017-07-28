En
Burger

Most Popular

Indonesia Urges International Protection for Al-Aqsa

Indonesia Urges International Protection for Al-Aqsa

JCI Drops 10 Points in First Session

JCI Drops 10 Points in First Session

Jokowi Attends Industrial Vocation Program's Launching

Jokowi Attends Industrial Vocation Program's Launching

Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations

Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations

Arga sumantri    •    28 Juli 2017 16:00 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations
The 287 rally against Perppu Number2/2017 (Photo:MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Protesters started the 287 rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations after the Friday prayer on Friday, July 27, 2017.

The rally was centralized around the National Monument. The Friday prayer was held at the Istiqlal Mosque.

Baca juga
They held a long march to the Constitutiational Court Building. They submitted a judicial review against the controversial Perppu.

"Theys should disperse before 06.00 PM. They should follow the regulation," Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commisioner Raaden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said earlier today.

The Perppu amends existing law regulating mass organizations. It enables the government to dissolve anti-Pancasila mass organizations.

 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0399 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv