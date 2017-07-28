Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Protesters started the 287 rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations after the Friday prayer on Friday, July 27, 2017.
The rally was centralized around the National Monument. The Friday prayer was held at the Istiqlal Mosque.
The Law and Human Rights Ministry has officially disbanded Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) using the Government Regulation in Lieu o…
Arief Hidayat on Friday was re-elected as the Constitutional Court chief justice for the 2017-2022 period.
Muhammadiyah, the second largest Islamic group in the country, on Thursday questioned the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Pe…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has signed the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/ 2017 on Mass Organ…
The Jakarta Metro Police has recorded fewer criminal cases during the Lebaran holidays.
Bangladesh's deputy consul general in New York appeared in court Monday, charged with labor trafficking and assault.
The Jakarta Metro Police put the Islamic Dedenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab on the most wanted list (DPO) on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Metro Police issued an arrest warrant for the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
The Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab was named as a suspect in a pornography case on Monday.
The Indonesian National Police's Cyber Crime Team are still investigating wannacry ransomwarce.
Ada delapan manfaat oatmeal yang perlu Anda ketahui.
Selain rutin mengikuti sesi latihan dan menghadapi padatnya jadwal pertandingan, beberapa pemain bol…
The House of Representatives will study the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations, the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated an industrial vocation program at the Greenland Industrial Center in Cikarang…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet at the later's house…
The National Police has approved the 287 Rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) on Mass Organizations.
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis was inauggurated by the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) leadership at the State Palace in Gamb…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Defense Ministry to modernize the primary weaponry defense system.
A number of regional governments have prepared various measures to prevent forest fires in their respective territories.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Navy Veterans Association (PPAL) at the Presidential Palace Complex in Centr…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widoodo inaugurated 729 military and police officers at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…