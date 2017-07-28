Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Protesters started the 287 rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations after the Friday prayer on Friday, July 27, 2017.



The rally was centralized around the National Monument. The Friday prayer was held at the Istiqlal Mosque.

They held a long march to the Constitutiational Court Building. They submitted a judicial review against the controversial Perppu."Theys should disperse before 06.00 PM. They should follow the regulation," Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commisioner Raaden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said earlier today.The Perppu amends existing law regulating mass organizations. It enables the government to dissolve anti-Pancasila mass organizations.(WAH)