Golkar Removes Parliament Faction Head

Husen Miftahudin    •    18 April 2017 16:34 WIB
politic
Kahar Muzakir (Photo:Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Kahar Muzakir is set to be removed as the head of the Golkar Party faction in the House of Representatives.

"Kahar will concentrate as party coordinator," Golkar Party spokesperson Idrus Marham said on Tuesday. 

The decision will be announced in the near future. The formal letter will be submitted to the House leadership. 

"The 2018 simultaneous regional elections are very near," Idrus stated.

"The 2019 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections are also not far," Idrus added.



(WAH)

