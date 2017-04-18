Golkar Removes Parliament Faction Head

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Kahar Muzakir is set to be removed as the head of the Golkar Party faction in the House of Representatives.
"Kahar will concentrate as party coordinator," Golkar Party spokesperson Idrus Marham said on Tuesday.
Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) secretary general Muhammad Al-Khaththath has claimed that at least 100 thousand people will join the pla…
Indo Barometer's latest survey showed that President Joko Widodo's approval rating reached 66.4 percent this month.
Lawmakers are optimistic that the parliament can complete the General Election Bill on schedule.
Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) member and former Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman KH Hasyim Muzadi passed away at 6.15 AM…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received several state institution leaders at freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesda…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto in the near future.
Former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Antasari Azhar has claimed that former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono kne…
The Democratic Party has criticized the Home Ministry for allowing incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) to ret…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has ensured that the February 11 action will not turn into a political demonstration.
Muslim groups will concentrate the February 11 rally at the Istiqlal Mosque.
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Authorities have begun to deploy around 60 thousand officers to secure around 13 thousand polling stations ahead of the Jakarta gu…
Several Islamic leaders visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Indonesian Preachers Coordination Agency (Bakomubin) chairman Dedy Ismatulla…
Interfaith leaders have issued a peace declaration ahead of the Jakarta runoff election.
Authorities have prohibited mass mobilization during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
President Joko Widodo visited Buntet Islamic Boarding School in Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Acting Jakarta Governor Sumarsono believes the ongoing river normalization project can eliminate the city's flooding problem.
President Joko Widodo visited Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Authorities have prepared officers to secure polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.