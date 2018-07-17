En
KPK Freezes Bank Accounts of Nonactive Aceh Governor

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    17 Juli 2018 14:42 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah (Photo:Medcom/Siti Yona Hukmana)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has frozen the bank accounts of nonactive Aceh governor Irwandi Yusuf and Bener Meriah regent Ahmadi, KPK said Tuesday.

"We have sent letters to their banks," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters.

Earlier this month, Irwandi and Ahmadi were named as suspects in corruption case in the allocation of for autonomous region of Aceh (DOKA). The two politicians were arrested in a sting operation in the province of Aceh.

Irwandi allegedly received Rp500 million in illegal fee from Ahmadi. The former Free Aceh Movement (GAM) commander reportedly demanded a total of Rp1.5 billion from the regent.

In the same time, KPK has frozen the bank accounts of the other two suspects and one witness. In addition, the anti-corruption watchdog has banned four witnesses from travelling abroad.


(WAH)

