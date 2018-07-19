Idrus Marham Questioned as Witness in Riau-1 Project Graft Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday summoned Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham as witness in the Riau-1 power plant corruption case.



Idrus arrived at the KPK head office at around 09:55 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). The Golkar Party politician entered the building without giving any statement.

"I can't say anything to you yet," he said.KPK investigators recently named Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and influential businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo as suspects in the graft case. They arrested the two people during a sting operation in the city of Jakarta.According to reports, Eni allegedly received Rp4.8 billion from Johannes. In return, she ensured the power plant project runs smooth.KPK investigators arrested Eni at a birthday party at Idrus Marham's official residence. He denied any involvements in the graft case.(WAH)