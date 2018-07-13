Tito Karnavian Furious after Police Officer hits Female Thieves

Jakarta: National Police head Tito Karnavian is furios after a video of a police offficial named M Yusuf hitting two female thieves and a child went viral, National Police official said Friday.



"The National Police chief is furious because of the video," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal told reporters.

According to Iqbal, the Bangka Belitung police head has been instructed to dismiss him from his current position. He currently serves as a sub-directorate head at the Bangka Belitung police."The National Police chief ordered Bangka Belitung head to dismiss him from his position immediately today," Iqbal added.Iqbal mentioned that Yusuf's action clearly violates ethics and regulations. His action could also damage the image of police in the eye of public."Police member should avoid arrogance, abuse of power and excessive force," he added.Iqbal added that police should not use excessive force in regular cases. They can only use excessive force in dangerous situations.According to reports, Yusuf assaulted a female thief at his shop at Jalan Selindung, Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung at around 07.00 PM West Indonesia Time on Wednesday.The suspect reportedly took two boxes of Chil-Kid milk, a box of BMT milk, four pieces of instant noodle, a box of Frisian Flag milk, a bottle of Hilo milk as well as a flower-motif scarf.(WAH)