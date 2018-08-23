En
PKS Wants to Discuss Sandiaga's Replacement with Gerindra, Anies

Muhammad Al Hasan    •    23 Agustus 2018 16:52 WIB
PKS Wants to Discuss Sandiaga's Replacement with Gerindra, Anies
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party and PKS are planning a meeting to discuss about Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno's replacement, PKS politician Sejahtera Triwisaksana said Thursday.

"We want to meet with Gerindra Party and Pak Anies (Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan) in order to resolve this issue," the PKS politician told Medcom.id. 

Sandiaga stepped down from his position after he was announced as Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate pick for the 2019 presidential election. He submitted his resignation letter before filing his candidacy for vice president.

According to the law, Sandiaga actually is not obligated to leave his position in the Jakarta administration. However, he wants to focus on his campaign ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

