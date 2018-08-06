En
Jokowi Expresses Condolences for Lombok Quake Victims

At least 82 Killed by 7.0 Quake in Lombok

Authorities Evacuating Tourists from Gili Islands

   06 Agustus 2018 11:59 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Authorities Evacuating Tourists from Gili Islands
Illustration (Photo:Ant/Ahmad Subaidi)

Jakarta: A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.

"68 local tourists and 70 foreigners have been evacuated from Gili Meno. They have been evacuated to Bangsal port," Mataram National SAR Agency head Agus Hendra Sanjaya told Metro Tv Breaking News Metro TV on Monday.

"According to information gathered by authorities, there are around 700 tourists in Gili Trawangan and its nearby islands," he added.

Gili islands are a group of 3 small islands, Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air, in the nowthwest of Lombok island. The islands are a popular tourist destination in West Nusa Tenggara province.

The earthquake occured at 06.46 PM WIB last night. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lomb regency.

The eathquake triggered small tsunami waves. According to authorities, it was followed with more than 130 aftershocks.

"As of 02.30 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB), 82 people have been killed by the earthquake," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement earlier today.


(WAH)

