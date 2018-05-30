Indonesia, India Eye Stronger Infrastructure Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday. They proposed a number of bilateral cooperation during the bilateral meeting.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …
The whole-day event is scheduled to discuss peace and stability in Afghanistan.
The central government is committed to rejuvenate 25,423 hectares of palm oil plantations in Riau province in 2018.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday…
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to combat online hoaxes ahead upcoming elections.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central …
President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.
The House of Representatives finally passed the Anti-Terrorism bill during a plenary session on Friday, May 25, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.
The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media a…