Indonesia, India Eye Stronger Infrastructure Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.



President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday. They proposed a number of bilateral cooperation during the bilateral meeting.

"I invited Indian investors in important sectors including infrastructure and pharmacy industries," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at the Freedom Palace on Wednesday, May 30, 2018."We agreed to boost conectivity and infrastructure developments in both Sabang and Andaman Islands," he stated.According to the government data, the Indonesia-India trade balance increased by 28.7 percent in 2017. Besides that, India's investment in Indonesia grew five folds last year.The Indian leader will also hold an official visit in Singapore later this week. He will also make a brief stopover in Malaysia tomorrow.During the bilateral meeting, Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affair Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.(WAH)