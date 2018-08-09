Gerindra Will Declare Prabowo-Sandiaga Pair Tonight: Hashim

Jakarta: Gerindra Party Advisory Council deputy head Hashim Djojohadikusumo today revealed that the party will soon announce presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno.



"The declaration will be held tonight. The event will be staged at Jl Kertanegara," said Prabowo's younger brother at the Jakakarta City Hall, Jl Medan Merdeka Selatan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Prabowo reportedly has picked the Jakarta vice governor as his vice presidential candidate. The key opposition politician has informed the decision to his supporing parties.Sandiaga is an active member of Gerindra Party. He is also one of the richest businessmen in Indonesia.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.The country will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)