En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ma'ruf Amin Officially Announced as Jokowi's Running Mate Pick

Kautsar Widya Prabowo    •    09 Agustus 2018 18:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Amin Officially Announced as Jokowi's Running Mate Pick
MUI chairman Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin has been officially announced as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate pick for the 2019 presidential election.

"I will be accompanied by KH Maruf Amin as vice presidential candidate for 2019-2024 period," said Jokowi at Plataran, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Baca juga
The 75-year-old man is an influential Islamic leader in Indonesia. He is the supreme leader of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).

The former Jakarta governor reportedly will file his candidacy on Friday. The media-savvy politician will visit the General Elections Commission (KPU) head office tomorrow morning.

The country will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0281 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv