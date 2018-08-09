Ma'ruf Amin Officially Announced as Jokowi's Running Mate Pick

Jakarta: Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin has been officially announced as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate pick for the 2019 presidential election.



"I will be accompanied by KH Maruf Amin as vice presidential candidate for 2019-2024 period," said Jokowi at Plataran, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The 75-year-old man is an influential Islamic leader in Indonesia. He is the supreme leader of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).The former Jakarta governor reportedly will file his candidacy on Friday. The media-savvy politician will visit the General Elections Commission (KPU) head office tomorrow morning.The country will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)