National Police to Buy Russian Intelligence Devices

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia and Russia have committed to strengthen security collaborations to prevent terorrism threats.
Indonesia and Russia will exchange experiences. The two countries will address various issues.
Four people were killed and 40 injured after being run over and stabbed in a lightning attack at the gates of British democracy at…
Police are still verifying the death of Bahrumsyah, the Islamic State (IS) top militant from Indonesia.
Officials have identified a man behind a bomb attack in Bandung city, West Java province.
A suspect has been neutralized after a bomb was detonated at Pandawa Park in Arjuna sub-district, Cicendo district, Bandung City.
A bomb exploded at Pandawa park in Arjuna sub-district, Cicendo district, Bandung City at around 08.00 AM.
The police have arrested three terror suspects in three different locations in Central Java.
The Indonesian Finance Ministry has confirmed that its former official allegedly tried to enter Syria to join ISIS.
The National Police has urged local governments to prevent terror groups in their respective regions.
Indonesian authorities are still investigating 17 Indonesian citizens who allegedly tried to enter Syria to join ISIS.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Royal Malaysian Police recently arrested an Indonesian terrorist suspect.
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.
President Joko Widodo has praised Islamic leaders who improve social conditions in their respective regions.
The President Joko Widodo's administration has planned to use sovereign wealth funds to boost education development programs.
The Constitutional Court Justice Selection Committee visited the Presidential Palace on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has received several conservative Muslim leaders.
The Jakarta Metro Police detained the Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) leader Muhammad Al-Khaththath hours before the March 31 rally.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) reportedly has caught a state-owned enterprise official during a sting operation.
Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) secretary general Muhammad Al-Khaththath has claimed that at least 100 thousand people will join the pla…
The National Police has received the permit request for the planned March 31 rally.