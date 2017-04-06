National Police to Buy Russian Intelligence Devices

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia and Russia have committed to strengthen security collaborations to prevent terorrism threats.



Indonesia and Russia will exchange experiences. The two countries will address various issues.

"Indonesia has a lot of experiences," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian said in Jakarta on Thursday.Indonesia will buy intelligence devices. The country will request some technology transfers."Russia has good intelligence devices," Tito stated.Tito was awarded a medal of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Russia. It was given during a ceremony at the Embassy of Russia.(WAH)