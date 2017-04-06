National Police to Buy Russian Intelligence Devices

En
Ilham wibowo    •    06 April 2017 16:54 WIB
terrorism
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia and Russia have committed to strengthen security collaborations to prevent terorrism threats. 

Indonesia and Russia will exchange experiences. The two countries will address various issues.

"Indonesia has a lot of experiences," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian said in Jakarta on Thursday.

Indonesia will buy intelligence devices. The country will request  some technology transfers.

"Russia has good intelligence devices," Tito stated.

Tito was awarded a medal of  the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Russia. It was given during a ceremony at the Embassy of Russia.


(WAH)

