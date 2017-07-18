Setya Novanto Remains House Speaker

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto held a press conference at the Parliament Building Complex in Senayan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.



The senior lawmaker was earlier named as the latest suspect in the electronic identity card (e-KTP) graft case. He was accused of abuse of power by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

"I will respect the legal process," Novanto saidThe Golkar Party chairman will still lead the parliament. He will wait the final legal decision."The leadership position is unchanged for now," Novanto said.The anti-corruption watchdog until now has named four suspects in the e-KTP graft case. It also has questioned a number of witnesses in for the mega-coruption scandal.(WAH)