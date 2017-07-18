En
Burger

Most Popular

House Urged to Pass Terrorism Law Revision

House Urged to Pass Terrorism Law Revision

Setya Novanto Remains House Speaker

Setya Novanto Remains House Speaker

Kalla Attends Asian Games Preparation Meeting

Kalla Attends Asian Games Preparation Meeting

Cargo Plane Sildes Off Runway in Wamena

Cargo Plane Sildes Off Runway in Wamena

JCI Down 28 Points in First Session

JCI Down 28 Points in First Session

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Setya Novanto Remains House Speaker

Ilham wibowo    •    18 Juli 2017 15:31 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
Setya Novanto Remains House Speaker
House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto's press conference (Photo:MTVN/Ilham Wibowo)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto held a press conference at the Parliament Building Complex in Senayan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

The senior lawmaker was earlier named as the latest suspect in the electronic identity card (e-KTP) graft case. He was accused of abuse of power by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Baca juga
"I will respect the legal process," Novanto said

The Golkar Party chairman will still lead the parliament. He will wait the final legal decision.

"The leadership position is unchanged for now," Novanto said.

The anti-corruption watchdog until now has named four suspects in the e-KTP graft case. It also has questioned a number of witnesses in for the mega-coruption scandal.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0431 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv