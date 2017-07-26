En
Burger

Most Popular

Investment in Indonesia Reaches Rp170.9 Trillion in Q2 2017

Investment in Indonesia Reaches Rp170.9 Trillion in Q2 2017

JCI Rises 6 Points

JCI Rises 6 Points

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

4 Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status Over Forest Fires: BNPB

   •    26 Juli 2017 14:36 WIB
peatland fire
En National (En)
4 Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status Over Forest Fires: BNPB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Melati)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A number of regional governments have prepared various measures to prevent forest fires in their respective territories.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), at least four provinces namely Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra and West Kalimantan have declared emergency status.

Baca juga
"We have deployed as many as 18 helicopters and water bombing aircrafts," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Metro TV today.

According to the Meteorology, climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the peak of the dry season will happen from August to September.

"We will intensify preventive and mitigation measures," he said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0417 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv