4 Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status Over Forest Fires: BNPB

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A number of regional governments have prepared various measures to prevent forest fires in their respective territories.



According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), at least four provinces namely Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra and West Kalimantan have declared emergency status.

"We have deployed as many as 18 helicopters and water bombing aircrafts," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Metro TV today.According to the Meteorology, climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the peak of the dry season will happen from August to September."We will intensify preventive and mitigation measures," he said.(WAH)