4 Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status Over Forest Fires: BNPB

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A number of regional governments have prepared various measures to prevent forest fires in their respective territories.
According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), at least four provinces namely Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra and West Kalimantan have declared emergency status.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) station in Pekanbaru, Riau recorded 94 hot spots in sumatra on Tuesday (…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to help the Environment and Foresty Ministry in investigating forest fires.
The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to tackle transboundary haze problem in the region.
Terra and Aqua satellites detected 365 hotspots in Sumatera on Wednesday, August 17.
The South Jakarta Court recently granted victory to the Environment and Forestry Ministry against plantation company National Sago…
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir reiterated Indonesia's commitment to solve haze problem that affects…
Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) may violate principles in the ASEAN Charter, said international law expert…
310 hectares of forest and plantations in Meranti Islands Regency, Riau, has caught aflame. The fire would likely reach residentia…
The forest fire could return in 2016, as Indonesia has vast array of peatlands.
The Norwegian government provides USD1 billion aid to Indonesia for climate change mitigation effort in the country.
Lantaran anak cenderung meniru dan mengikuti kebiasaan dan perilaku orang tua, maka diharapkan orang…
Jumlah asupan makanan menjadi hal penting dalam menyukseskan penurunan berat badan.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Navy Veterans Association (PPAL) at the Presidential Palace Complex in Centr…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widoodo inaugurated 729 military and police officers at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…
Several ruling coalition politicians was received by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday, July 24, 2017.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo received the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC) …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday led a cabinet meeting on the amended 2017 state budget draft.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the second United Development Party (PPP) National Working Meeting at Hotel Merc…
The United Development Party (PPP) has officially endorsed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for the 2019 presidential elec…
The House of Representatives passed the General Election Law on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian carried out a shake-up this month.
The Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday sentenced former Banten Governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah to a six and half year jail term…