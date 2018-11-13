Bekasi Officials Questioned as Witnesses in Meikarta Bribery Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) questioned on Tuesday a number of Bekasi administration officials as witnesses in an alleged bribery case related to the operation permit of the high-profile Meikara property project.



They are Bekasi Public Works and City Planning's water resources division head Daniel Firdaus, Bekasi regent's personal security guard Asep Efendi and Bekasi Administration's legal division head Joko Mulyono.

"They were questioned as witnesses for suspect SMN (Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat MBJ Nahar)," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters earlier today.In mid-October, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin, Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.According to reports, Billy and three of his subordinates bribed Neneng and four other local officials. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for Meikarta real-estate project.The four Bekasi regency administration officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen.(WAH)