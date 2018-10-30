KPK Names House Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan as Bribery Suspect

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan as a suspect in an allehged bribery case related to the Special Allocation Fund (DAK) for Kebumen regency.



"KPK named TK as suspect," KPK deputy chairman Basaria Panjaitan told reporters on Tuesday.

"He allegedly accepted bribes amounting to Rp3.6 brillion," she added.The National Mandate Party (PAN) lawmaker was barred from travelling abroad early this month. He was summoned as a witness last month.The Central Java-based politician oversees Commission XI on economy and finance as well as Budget Committee. He represents Central Java VII electoral district.(WAH)