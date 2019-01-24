En
Burger

Most Popular

Ahok Released from Prison

Ahok Released from Prison

KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    24 Januari 2019 12:44 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Mesuji Regent Khamami and other 10 people were arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) during a sting operation in Lampung province on Thursday.

"We have arrested as many as 11 people. Seven of them have arrived at the KPK head office," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

Baca juga
"The remaining four will be brought this afternoon. The Mesuji regent will be brought in the afternoon," the spokesperson added.

During the string operation, KPK investigators caught them in three separate locations. According to reports, officials seized Rp1.2 billion from Khamami's home. 

"We confiscated a box of money from his home," Febri said.

"The case is related with an infrastructure project conducted by the Mesuji Public Works and Public Housing Agency," he stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 4.3138 seconds [23]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv