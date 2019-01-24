KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

Jakarta: Mesuji Regent Khamami and other 10 people were arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) during a sting operation in Lampung province on Thursday.



"We have arrested as many as 11 people. Seven of them have arrived at the KPK head office," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

"The remaining four will be brought this afternoon. The Mesuji regent will be brought in the afternoon," the spokesperson added.During the string operation, KPK investigators caught them in three separate locations. According to reports, officials seized Rp1.2 billion from Khamami's home."We confiscated a box of money from his home," Febri said."The case is related with an infrastructure project conducted by the Mesuji Public Works and Public Housing Agency," he stated.(WAH)