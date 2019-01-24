KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

Jakarta: Mesuji Regent Khamami and other 10 people were arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) during a sting operation in Lampung province on Thursday.
"We have arrested as many as 11 people. Seven of them have arrived at the KPK head office," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.
