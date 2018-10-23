Jokowi is the Main Factor behind Santri Day: Ma'ruf

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had an important role in introducing the National Santri Day, vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin said Tuesday.



"If we don't have Pak Jokowi, we won't have the National Santri Day," the non-active Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) chairman told reporters.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The General Elections Commission (KPU) has launched the election campaign period on September 23. The incumbent has received endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, Nasdem Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PPP, PKPI, PSI and Perindo Party.On August 9, Jokowi picked the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.A santri is considered to be a Muslim who practices a more orthodox version of Islam. The term is also used for a student who studies in a Islamic boarding school.(WAH)