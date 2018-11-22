Jokowi to Attend Campaign Rally in Lampung

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will attend a campaign rally in Lampung province this weekend, the Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin National Campaign Team deputy chairman Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus said Thursday.



"The incumbent presidential candidate will attend the Healthy Together #01JokowiOnceAgain event in the center of Bandar Lampung city," Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin National Campaign Team deputy chairman Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"Legislative candidates and volunteers will be our main machine in Lampung," the Golkar Party politician said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultanoues presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. They also have recruited a number of influential figures as their campaign team members.(WAH)