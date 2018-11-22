Army Will Stay Neutral in 2019 Elections:Andika

Jakarta: Newly-appointed Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa has ensured that the Army will stay neutral during the 2019 simultaneous presidential and general elections.



"We will not just talk. We will lead by example," Andika told reporters on Thursday.

"Neautrality is a must. It is the hope of all Indonesian people," Andika said.The former Army Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad) commander took the oath of the office at the Presidential Palace earlier today. He replaced General Mulyono who will enter retirement age.The 53-year-old military official headed the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) in 2015-2016. He then led the Military Regional Command (Kodam) XII Tanjungpura in 2016-2018.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)