Jakarta Council to Discuss Sandiaga's Resignation Next Week

Nur Azizah    •    21 Agustus 2018 20:10 WIB
Jakarta Council to Discuss Sandiaga's Resignation Next Week
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno (Photo: Medcom/Nur Azizah)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Council will summon Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga to discuss his resignation, Jakarta Council Speaker Prasetio Edi Marsudi said Tuesday.

"We want Pak Sandiaga to directly explain his resignation," the PDI Perjuangan politician told reporters.

Sandiaga stepped down from his position after he was announced as Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate pick for the 2019 presidential election. He submitted his resignation letter before filing his candidacy for vice president.

According to the law, Sandiaga actually is not obligated to leave his position in the Jakarta administration. However, he wants to focus on his campaign ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

