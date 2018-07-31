1090 Hikers Have been Brought Down from Mount Rinjani: BNPB

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have brought down as many as 1,090 hikers from Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Lombok on Sunday morning. It triggered landslides around the active volcano.
At least 13 people were killed after a boat sank off the coast of South Sulawesi on Wednesday.
Explosions boomed from Guatemala's fearsome Fuego volcano Wednesday, unleashing fresh torrents of mud and ash down slopes, as …
Nearly 200 people are missing and at least 75 have been killed since Guatemala's Fuego volcano began erupting over the weekend…
Rescue workers pulled more bodies Monday from under the dust and rubble left by an explosive eruption of Guatemala's Fuego vol…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will gather secretary generals of coalition parties this evening, PPP secretary general A…
President Joko "Jokowi" has instructed related agencies to distribute nine million land certificates next year.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian wants to add more police posts ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto today visited the PKS head office after his meeting with the Democratic Party delegation.…
The Democratic Party has officially endorsed Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto as its presidential candidate in the 2019 pr…
Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.
At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that block…
Gerindra Party and Democratic Party have agreed to establish an official coalition for the upcoming presidential election.
Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslide…