1090 Hikers Have been Brought Down from Mount Rinjani: BNPB

   •    31 Juli 2018 12:29 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
1090 Hikers Have been Brought Down from Mount Rinjani: BNPB
Mount Rinjani (Photo:MI/Palce Amalo)

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have brought down as many as 1,090 hikers from Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara. 

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Lombok on Sunday morning. It triggered landslides around the active volcano.

"They consist of 723 foreign nationals and 367 Indonesians," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said in a written statement on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

"We are still trying to evacuate the remaining six people and one body," the BNPB official added.

The strong earthquake killed at least 16 people and injured hundreds. It damaged thousands of houses as well as other buildings.


(WAH)

