Bawaslu Detects Four Cases of Money Politics in 2018 Elections

Jakarta: The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected four cases of money politics during the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.



"There are four systematic, stuctured and massive violations in South Sumatra, North Sumatra, Gorontalo and Lampung," said Bawaslu commissioner Ratna Dewi in Jakarta on Thursday.

In South Sumatra, the case is still being investigated by Bawaslu. On the other hand, in North Sumatra, Gorontalo and Lampung, the cases have been submitted to the court."We have recorded 3,133 suspected violations as of July 12," said Bawaslu commissioner Ratna Dewi in Jakarta on Thursday."291 of them are criminal offenses, 853 are administrative violations, while 114 are ethical violations," she added.Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections on June 27. Voters picked new leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.(WAH)