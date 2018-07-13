En
Burger

Most Popular

Bawaslu Detects Four Cases of Money Politics in 2018 Elections

Bawaslu Detects Four Cases of Money Politics in 2018 Elections

KPK Ready to Face Judicial Reviews of Corruption Convicts

KPK Ready to Face Judicial Reviews of Corruption Convicts

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Bawaslu Detects Four Cases of Money Politics in 2018 Elections

Faisal Abdalla    •    13 Juli 2018 11:23 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Bawaslu Detects Four Cases of Money Politics in 2018 Elections
Bawaslu has found 3,313 suspected violations as of July 12. (Photo:Medcom/Faisal Abdalla)

Jakarta: The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected four cases of money politics during the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.

"There are four systematic, stuctured and massive violations in South Sumatra, North Sumatra, Gorontalo and Lampung," said Bawaslu commissioner Ratna Dewi in Jakarta on Thursday.

Baca juga
In South Sumatra, the case is still being investigated by Bawaslu. On the other hand, in North Sumatra, Gorontalo and Lampung, the cases have been submitted to the court.

"We have recorded 3,133 suspected violations as of July 12," said Bawaslu commissioner Ratna Dewi in Jakarta on Thursday.

"291 of them are criminal offenses, 853 are administrative violations, while 114 are ethical violations," she added.

Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections on June 27. Voters picked new leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0758 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv