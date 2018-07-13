En
Democratic Party Representative Visits PDI Perjuangan Head Office

Damar Iradat    •    13 Juli 2018 15:46 WIB
Indonesia will hold the next presidential election in April 2019 (Photo: Medcom/Damar Iradat)

Jakarta: Democratic Party's Advisory Council deputy head Agus Hermant on Friday visited the PDI Perjuangan head office to discuss the upcoming presidential election.

The current House of Representatives deputy speaker held a discussion with a number of PDI Perjuangan politicans. He talked about a possible coalition between the two parties. 

"We will make a summary. We then will submit the report" PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanyo told reporters after the meeting.

Democratic Party currently is considering three options in the 2019 presidential election. It is ready to cooperate with either Joko Widodo, Prabowo Subianto or other presidential hopefuls in the upcoming election.

"First, Democratic Party may endorse President Joko Widodo. Second, Democratic Party may endorse Prabowo Subianto," said the former president on his official YouTube account on Friday, July 13, 2018.

"If we can create the third coalition, we can endorse another candidate outside Jokowi and Prabowo," he added.


(WAH)

