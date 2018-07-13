Democratic Party Representative Visits PDI Perjuangan Head Office

Jakarta: Democratic Party's Advisory Council deputy head Agus Hermant on Friday visited the PDI Perjuangan head office to discuss the upcoming presidential election.
The current House of Representatives deputy speaker held a discussion with a number of PDI Perjuangan politicans. He talked about a possible coalition between the two parties.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed military and police officials to stay away from politics.
Gerindra Party has ecouraged PKB to join the coalition of parties that plans to endorse Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 presidential …
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto may announce his coalition of parties next week, PKS politician said Thursday.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has requested additional funds ahead of the 2019 simultaneous legislative and presidential …
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
National Police head Tito Karnavian is furios after a video of a police offficial named M Yusuf hitting two female thieves and a c…
PT Transjakarta will operate hundreds of additional buses during the 2018 Asian Games, the region-owned company's president di…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) has revealed his party is considering three options ahead of the upcoming…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to face a series of judicial reviews submitted by a number of high-profile co…
The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected four cases of money politics during the 2018 simultaneous regional election…
The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has recorded 3,133 suspected violations related to the 2018 simultaneous regional electi…
Hanura Party will not propose any vice presidential candidate to President Joko "Jokowi", the party's secretary gene…
PKS will not endorse its former president Anis Matta in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician Mahfudz Siddiq revealed Thu…
Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno has claim that the capital city of Indonesia is ready to stage the 2018 Asian Games.