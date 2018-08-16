Japan to Send 1000 Athletes, Officials to Asian Games

Jakarta: Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii has revelaed his country will send around a thousand athletes and officials to compete in the upcoming Asian Games.
"The contingent consists of around 1,000 people. It includes officials," said the Japanese diplomat in Jakarta on Thursday.
The Indonesian government has completed all venues and facilities to hold the 2018 Asian Games.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeti…
Chief of Mission Commissioner General Syafruddin is ready to announce 350 Indonesian athletes that will compete in the 2018 Asian …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 As…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Japan has donated Rp5 billion to help Lombok island residents impacted by recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes that Indonesia is fully ready to host the 2018 Asian Games.
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has claimed PKS will propose a candidate to replace his deputy Sandiaga Uno.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivered Thursday his annual state of the nation address to hundreds of members of the p…
The ruling coalition today revealed that incumbent Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will announce his campaign team leader soon afte…
Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini has expressed interest in joining incument President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign …
Gerindra Party deputy chairman Edhy Prabowo has claimed the party's advisory council deputy chairman Djoko Santoso may lead pr…
United Development Party (PPP) chairman on Wednesday claimed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will pick a non-politician f…
Newly-inaugurated Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Syafruddin is committed to continue programs that have been star…