New Governor Urged to Accelerate Post-Quake Reconstruction in Lombok

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    19 September 2018 15:42 WIB
President Joko Widodo with West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah and his deputy Sitti Rohmi Djalilah (Photo:Ant/Wahyu Putro A)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah and Vice Governor Sitti Rohmi Djalilah to accelerate the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok island.

"The rehabilitation and reconstruction process should be completed as soon as possible. It should be given more priority," the former Jakarta governor told reporters on Wednesday.

The pair won the West Nusa Tenggara gubernatorial election in June 2018. They took the oath of office this morning.

Zulkieflimansyah is a former House of Representatives (DPR) member from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). Sitti is the older sister of previous West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi.

The province has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few months. The disaster has killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.

"We are committed to work hard. We want to complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction process soon," Zulkieflimansyah said.


(WAH)

