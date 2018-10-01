Task Force Established to Assess Foreign Aid for Quake Victims

Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Indonesian government will accept foreign aid following the deadly earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.



"The national team has established a task force to assess all aspects of relief efforts including foreign aid," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir told reporters on Monday.

On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 844 people and injured others. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to affected regions."Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world. Pls message me at my social media accounts or email:tom@bkpm.go.id #PaluTsunami #PALUDONGGALA," Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong said on his Twitter account earlier today."Please note: I’m only coordinating INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE SECTOR (corporates and investors), under Coordinating Minister @wiranto1947 National Task Force. Gov2Gov will be coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs @Kemlu_RI Military2Military by National Army @Puspen_TNI etc. etc." he added.(WAH)