PKB Says Jokowi's Campaign Team Head Will be Announced Soon

Jakarta: National Awakening Party (PKB) secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding has confirmed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo might soon announce his campaign team leader.



"Just wait and see," the PKB politician told reporters on Monday.

On Saturday, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-Perjuangan) secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said that the chosen candidate could be revealed this week. Few day earlier, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung hinted that the announcement would most likely be held before September 20.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)