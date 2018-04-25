Jokowi Receives Hong Kong Chief Executive

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.



Jokowi and Lam discussed various economic partnerships between Indonesia and Hong Kong. They underlined close trade ties between the two economies.

Jokowi asked the Hong Kong leader to protect Indonesian workers there. He believes the Hong Kong administration will treat Indonesian citizens well."Indonesian workers are the second largest foreign workers in Hong Kong," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters after the meeting.The 60-year-old woman was elected as Hong Kong chief executive in March 2017. She is the first female chief executive in the history of the region.(WAH)