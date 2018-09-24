Kadin, Hipmi Leaders to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding has confirmed that Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Roeslani as well as Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi) chairman Bahlil will join the National Campaign Team of Indonesian Working Coalition (TKN-KIK).
"Welcome to the team. Let's be smart and creative," said the PKB politician in a written statement on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
