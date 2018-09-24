Kadin, Hipmi Leaders to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding has confirmed that Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Roeslani as well as Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi) chairman Bahlil will join the National Campaign Team of Indonesian Working Coalition (TKN-KIK).



"Welcome to the team. Let's be smart and creative," said the PKB politician in a written statement on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

According to reports, Rosan will serve as deputy chairman in President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team. On the other hand, Bahlil will lead the youth division in the success team."The campaign team have added new names. We have included Rosan and Bahlil," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.Around seven months before the election, the incumbent has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)