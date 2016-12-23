Govt Wants Parliament to Pass Terrorism Bill Soon

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has urged the parliament to pass the terrorism bill into law soon.
"They should pass the bill soon," Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto said on Friday (12/23).
The police arrested a suspected terrorist in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
The police arrested a terror suspect in Payakumbuh, West Sumatra on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
The police uncovered a terror cell in Babakan, South Tangerang on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
The police raided a house in Babakan, South Tangerang, Banten on Wednesday (12/21) morning.
The police has found a bomb at a house in Babakan, South Tangerang, Banten.
The Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) counterterrorism unit arrested a female terror suspect in Purworejo, Central Java on Thursda…
The Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) arrested a husband and wife in Indihiang, Tasikmalaya, West Java this morning.
Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly has received the problem inventory list (DIM) for the terrorism bill.
President Joko Widodo has urged the public to actively participate in the war against terrorism.
The Law and Human Rights Ministry will build a special prison for terrorism convicts in East Java.
