Govt Wants Parliament to Pass Terrorism Bill Soon

Dheri Agriesta    •    23 Desember 2016 17:16 WIB
terrorism
En National (En)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto (Photo:MTVN/Dheri)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has urged the parliament to pass the terrorism bill into law soon.

"They should pass the bill soon," Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto said on Friday (12/23).

"Terrorism does not wait the bill," he continued.

The police arrested four terror suspects earlier this week. They planned terror attacks during Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Our law enforcement agencies cannot prevent terrorism threats with restrictions," he stated.

The government submitted the terrorism bill early this year. The parliament created the task force for the terrorism bill this month.


(WAH)

