30 Hotspots Detected in Riau: BMKG

Metrotvnews.com, Pekanbaru: At least 30 hotspots were detected by the Climatology, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in Riau province on Monday morning.
"We detected at least 30 hotspots in Riau province," BMKG analyst Ardhi told Metrotvnews.com.
Hot spots in Central Kalimantan rose from 92 hot spots on Wednesday (9/13) to 111 hot spots on Friday (9/15).
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) station in Pekanbaru, Riau recorded 94 hot spots in sumatra on Tuesday (…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to help the Environment and Foresty Ministry in investigating forest fires.
The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to tackle transboundary haze problem in the region.
Terra and Aqua satellites detected 365 hotspots in Sumatera on Wednesday, August 17.
The South Jakarta Court recently granted victory to the Environment and Forestry Ministry against plantation company National Sago…
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir reiterated Indonesia's commitment to solve haze problem that affects…
Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) may violate principles in the ASEAN Charter, said international law expert…
310 hectares of forest and plantations in Meranti Islands Regency, Riau, has caught aflame. The fire would likely reach residentia…
The forest fire could return in 2016, as Indonesia has vast array of peatlands.
