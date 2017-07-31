En
Burger

Most Popular

Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session

JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

30 Hotspots Detected in Riau: BMKG

30 Hotspots Detected in Riau: BMKG

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

30 Hotspots Detected in Riau: BMKG

Anwar Sadat Guna    •    31 Juli 2017 16:50 WIB
peatland fire
En National (En)
30 Hotspots Detected in Riau: BMKG
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Pekanbaru: At least 30 hotspots were detected by the Climatology, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in Riau province on Monday morning.

"We detected at least 30 hotspots in Riau province," BMKG analyst Ardhi told Metrotvnews.com.

Baca juga
"We detected the most hotspots in Bengkalis regency," he added.

A many as 10 hotspots were detected in Bengkalis regency. Six hotspots were detected in Rokan Hilir regency. Four hotspots were detected in Rokan Hulu regency. Three hotspots were detected in Siak regency.

Around two hotspots were detected in Meranti regency. Two hotspots were detected in Indragiri Hulu regency. A hotspot was detected in Indragiri Hilir regency. A hotspot was detected in Dumai regency. The last hotspot was detected in Pelalawan Regency.

Riau province has declared emergency status over forest fires. It has deployed water bombing helicopters.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.8416 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv