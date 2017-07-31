30 Hotspots Detected in Riau: BMKG

Metrotvnews.com, Pekanbaru: At least 30 hotspots were detected by the Climatology, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in Riau province on Monday morning.



"We detected at least 30 hotspots in Riau province," BMKG analyst Ardhi told Metrotvnews.com.

"We detected the most hotspots in Bengkalis regency," he added.A many as 10 hotspots were detected in Bengkalis regency. Six hotspots were detected in Rokan Hilir regency. Four hotspots were detected in Rokan Hulu regency. Three hotspots were detected in Siak regency.Around two hotspots were detected in Meranti regency. Two hotspots were detected in Indragiri Hulu regency. A hotspot was detected in Indragiri Hilir regency. A hotspot was detected in Dumai regency. The last hotspot was detected in Pelalawan Regency.Riau province has declared emergency status over forest fires. It has deployed water bombing helicopters.(WAH)