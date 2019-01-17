SBY Will Not Attend First Presidential Debate: Democratic Party

Jakarta: Democratic Party politician Ferdinand Hutahaean has confirmed that Democratic Party chairman and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) will not attend the first 2019 presidential election debate.



"Pak SBY will not attend the debate event," Ferdinand told reporters on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

The first 2019 presidential election debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta tonight. It will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.The first debate will be attended by 200 supporters of candidates and 300 guests. It will be hosted by media practitioner Ira Koesno and TVRI journalist Imam Priyono."He also will not meet with Pak Prabowo," Ferdinand added.Democratic Party is supporting opposition presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. It is a member of the Fair and Prosperous Indonesia coalition.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)